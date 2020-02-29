Legal awareness programme held in Adilabad

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Adilabad: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted awareness programme on fundamental rights and duties among students of District Institute of Education Training College here on Saturday.

Prizes were given to the winners of essay writing, elocution and quiz competitions.

MG Priyadarshini, chairman of DLSA and district principal judge, G Uday Bhaskar Rao, senior civil judge and secretary of the authority, Adilabad DEO and principal DIET College Ravinder Reddy and many students of the institution attended the meeting.

She suggested the students to know their fundamentals rights and duties mentioned in Constitution.

