Legal awareness programme on Dec 3 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: As per the directions of Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Hyderabad, the Metropolitan Legal Services Authority, Hyderabad in collaboration with City Civil Courts Legal Services Authority, Hyderabad is conducting legal awareness program and also a free medical camp at the Community Hall, Sardar Vallalbhbhai Patel Nagar, Rasoolpura, on December, 3 at 10.30 am.

