Legal policies can prevent declining of water resources: D Subba Rao

Hyderabad: ICFAI Law School a constituent of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), a Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, has recently organised one day symposium on ‘Water Resources: Sustainable Overtures’ on its campus.

In his key note address, Telangana High Court Judge Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy mentioned about Narmada Bachao Andolan case where the court widened the scope of right to life to the availability of safe and clean drinking water. He stated that there are many laws towards the protection of water resources but are ineffective because of lack of proper implementation. He highlighted about the PILs which are filed for protection of lakes and water resources.

Centre Ground Water Board regional director D Subba Rao, highlighted the issues of aqua-mapping and management of water plants through Jal-Shakti Abhiyaan programme in order to fulfill the present and future needs. He said deterioration and declining of water resources should be prevented through legal policies. He categorised the geographical territories of India on the basis of average annual rainfall.

Forum for Utilization of Godavari Waters chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy pointed out that various guidelines were incorporated for water shed programmes in the year 1973, 1994 and 2004 respectively but they were not effective and did not make much difference.

In his speech ICFAI Law School director Prof. A.V.Narasimha Rao highlighted the critical issues of water scarcity, conservation and pollution. He mentioned about various governmental and non-governmental organizations putting in their best efforts for the conservation of water resources.

