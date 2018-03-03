Legal report on encounter at Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

By | Published: 12:20 am

Meanwhile, a two judge PIL bench of the High Court at Hyderabad comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi directed the Government of Telangana to constitute a panel to conduct autopsy on the two bodies recovered at the ‘encounter’ site at Tondapal, on Chhattisgarh – Telangana border.

The bench was dealing with a public interest writ petition filed by Civil Liberties Committee. The petitioner pointed out that the bodies were in Bhadrachalam and requested NHRC directions to be followed. The bench permitted the case to be taken up urgently after it was moved for a lunch motion. J Ramachandra Rao Telangana Additional Advocate General informed the court that the said encounter happened in Chhattisgarh and questioned the jurisdiction of the court.

The bench said that as the bodies were in Bhadrachalam, it had jurisdiction to pass necessary orders pertaining to the autopsy of the bodies. Raghunath, counsel for the petitioner pointed out that the bodies ought to have been shifted to Warangal MGM hospital and informed the bench that 10 more people died. The bench directed necessary procedure be followed for autopsy for all bodies coming into the twin states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The bench further directed that the autopsy be video graphed and adjourned the matter by two weeks.