Legally speaking, Errum Manzil not a heritage structure: CJ

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:59 am 2:02 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akhter on Wednesday adjourned the matter relating to the proposed demolition of Errum Manzil by a day and directed the stay order issued against the government, restraining it from tampering with the structure, to remain in place. B Rachana Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, pointed to an affidavit which was filed in a still-undecided suit dating back to 1951.

She said that one of those notorious litigations which refused to die, involved the distribution of the assets belonging to Nawab Faqrul Mulk, the builder of the palace. The affidavit mentioned that Errum Manzil was a part of the nawab’s estate, and an official receiver was appointed by the court for the estate. This could be inferred to mean that the nawab’s heirs could still stake a claim to the palace. The Chief Justice remarked that since the palace had been subsequently acquired by the government, it could be reasonably assumed that the government was the owner of the property, to which, Rachna Reddy responded that the property was never properly acquired as the heirs of the nawab were never compensated.

K Ramakanth Reddy, appearing for another petitioner, argued that the decision to demolish the palace was arbitrary and unreasonable and violated Article 162 of the Constitution, which speaks of the scope of the power of the State Executive. Further, he submitted a few government orders, the oldest dating back to 1995, all pointing to the fact that the palace was given ‘Heritage’ status. Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao pointed out that all those orders were repealed by another Government Order in 2015, and the current Heritage Act of 2017 did not cover the palace. When Reddy challenged the constitutional credentials of the order mentioned, the Chief Justice stated that the order cannot be challenged orally on constitutional grounds when no such challenge was mentioned in his written petition. Reddy stated that the government cannot revoke the heritage character of the structure in such a way. The Chief Justice pointed out that although the character of the palace remained intact as a heritage building, the legal protection guaranteed to ‘heritage’ buildings had been taken away from the palace, and that legally speaking, it was not a heritage structure. The matter was posted for Thursday for further hearing.

Disqualification of ex-MLCs upheld

The same bench upheld the orders of the Chairman of the Legislative Council in disqualifying Sambavat Ramulu Naik and K Yadava Reddy, both ex-MLCs. The two persons had filed writ petitions for being disqualified on joining the Congress. While Naik was a nominee member by the government, Yadav was a member of the TRS. The petitioners asked the court to set aside their disqualification and consequently declare that the petitioners continue to be members of the Legislative Council. The bench declared that there was no illegality or irregularity in the impugned orders and declared that the challenge of the order was devoid of merit.

DPS asked to respond on fee

The same bench directed issual of notice to Delhi Public School in a matter concerning fee. The Forum Against Corruption, an NGO, filed a writ petition against the government and the school seeking an investigation into all the schools in the State which are violating the provisions of the Telangana State Educational Institution Regulation of Admission and Prohibition of Capitation Fees Act. The counsel for the petitioner pointed out that the government was not taking action against the Chairman of Delhi Public School as per the provisions of the Act. The court adjourned the matter and granted time to the school to respond.

Inspection of school directed

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy directed the government to renew its decision to reopen Nagarjuna Model School, Medchal, after inspection. A tragic case of a student jumping from the rooftop was reported after which the school was closed. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the Telangana Parent Association contending that all the facilities of safety have been taken care of with specific reference to fire safety measures. Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy said the inspection report pointed out that the fire safety measures were in place but the certificate was delayed. The judge directed the authorities to examine the staircase and other safety measures and directed opening of the school if satisfied with the safety measures.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter