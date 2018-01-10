Legends of Hindustani classical music set to perform in the capital

By | Published: 6:02 pm

New Delhi: One of India’s biggest classical arts festivals, the Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava, is all set to kick-off on Thursday.

The event, presented by HCL Concerts and Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan, will witness performances by legendary artists till January 14, at the Shankar Lal Hall in Modern School here. This year’s festival will start with a performance by the veteran Kathak dancer Uma Sharma and renowned vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, followed by a mesmerising performance by the legend, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia.

This is the 18th edition of the festival, organised by HCL Concerts and Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan with the aim to revive and promote interest in India’s traditional art forms, both musical and performing arts, particularly among the younger generation.

Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava was started by renowned Kathak artist and recipient of Padma Bhushan Uma Sharma and celebrates the revered bond between saint-musician Swami Haridas and his most famous disciple, Mian Tansen. It envisions promoting Indian musical heritage by showcasing performances by virtuosos of Hindustani classical music and dance to a diverse range of audience under one roof.