Legislators laud Telangana welfare schemes

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines, legislators heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the budget and welfare measures being implemented in the State besides making a few suggestions.

MIM legislator Pasha Quadri said Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak were very good schemes and many families were benefiting through them. The repair works at Mecca Masjid were being executed on a fast-track and the credit should go to the Chief Minister, he said while speaking on demands for grants on different departments in the Assembly here.

MLA Elvis Stephenson said perhaps for the first time, a nominated MLA was getting an opportunity to speak on demands for different departments in the budget in the Assembly. “This is possible only under the leadership of KCR,” Stephenson said, adding that no other State government distributes clothes, food and celebrates Christmas on a grand note as was being done by the TRS government.

Devarkonda MLA Ravindra Kumar Ramavath appealed to the State government to set up a Tribal Industrial Development Corporation to encourage tribal entrepreneurs.

Congress MLA D Anasuya wanted the State government to extend Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima benefits to tribal farmers across the State.

During Zero Hour, Congress MLA Jagga Reddy urged the government to lay pipelines as a temporary measure to supply Godavari drinking water to Sangareddy. The Chief Minister had assured him to get Godavari water to Singur and Manjeera projects. As this could take time, as a temporary measure, pipelines should be laid to supply drinking water to Sangareddy as Patancheru was already getting Godavari water, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter