Lehengas are the way to go

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 5:03 pm

With Ganesh Chaturthi only a couple of days away, and the ongoing pandemic, it goes without saying it’s going to be a non-fussy, cosy, at home celebration with only your near and dear ones. Set the mood for celebration by adorning a beautiful lehenga, which will also keep the festive feeling alive. We’ve lined up a couple of elegant, minimalistic lehenga looks just in time.

Pastel play

There’s no denying the subtle grace and demure look of pastel shades. Colours like peach, lavender, lilac, baby blue, mint, periwinkle and pale yellow are some beautiful options that will go with the fervour of the festival. Long dupattas accentuated with shimmery earrings or subtle chokers will compliment the minimalism of pastel hues. Add a potli bag for that gram worthy picture.

Modern-day muse

If the lehenga-dupatta set is not your cup of tea and you want to keep your style chic and contemporary, pick a pleated skirt and your favourite blouse or top. Long tops can be tucked into the skirt, making it a unique lehenga style. Add some jhumkas and your favourite juttis to finish off your look.

Not so sari

Most south Indian festivals witness their women in the traditional half-sari. If you’re not in the mood for a sari, the half-sari is one option that’ll definitely please you. If you don’t have one, pick a long skirt or a lehenga and pair it with a closed neck blouse, crop top or tied up shirt. Drape a contrast colour dupatta and voila! You’re as good as a sari.

Go boho

If you’re a lover of prints and motifs and love a splash of art when it comes to expressing your personal style, you’re definitely a Bohemian soul. Pick Aztec printed, Mandala printed, geometrical printed or other dynamic printed lehenga-choli options that’ll excite your mood and cheer even the Almighty himself.

One-piece lehenga

If you’re bored of all your lehengas and want to go for something easy to pull over your head, this is it. The one-piece lehenga is essentially a long dress with its bodice having the same ghera as a lehenga along with an attaché blouse that doesn’t come separately. Florals, sequined, printed are a few one-piece lehenga options you probably already have in your wardrobe but didn’t realise were actually one-piece lehenga suits. Well, now you know!