Lekha Prajapati sets social media on fire

By | Published: 3:51 pm

Item numbers have a special place in Telugu cinema. And filmmakers leave no stone unturned when it comes to roping in actors from Mumbai when it demands.The Jaipur-born model Lekha Prajapati is the new one in the list. She is doing a mass number Bonalu in the upcoming movie iSmart Shankar directed by Puri Jagannath. Starring Ram Pothineni as the lead, iSmart Shankar has Nidhhi Agarwal and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles.

Director Puri wanted Lekha on board to play the special number. The movie has been garnering good support ever since the first look was released. The action-packed trailer and the songs — Dimag Kharab and Undipo — composed by Mani Sharma too have become chartbusters with good response receiving from Telugu fans.With iSmart Shankar releasing on July 18, the makers have meticulously planned to bring hype by roping in Lekha. With this, she might bag a few projects down south.

With her steamy photographs, she has become a hot favourite on social media. Directed by Puri, the movie is being produced by Charmme Kaur.The film also features Satyadev, Puneet Issar, Deepak Shetty, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde were among others in supporting roles. Cinematography is from Raj Thota.