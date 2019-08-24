Lending a friendly hand towards snakes

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 12:36 am 8:10 pm

The sight of a snake in the locality brings chills down one’s spine instantly. The immediate reaction would either be to run all over the place or try to shoo it away with the help of a stick. With the rains lashing out at the city every now and then, snake sightings even inside homes in various localities across the city, especially in the outskirts, has become a common phenomenon – creating a panic among the residents.

But, to keep people away from harming these snakes, Friends of Snakes Society, an NGO, comes to the rescue – of both the slithery creatures and the terrified humans.

“There has been a tremendous increase during this monsoon cycle. Ideally, we rescue around 400-500 snakes in a monsoon month. This time, because of the delay, the number has come to more than 600 across the city,” says Avinash Visvanathan, a member of the NGO.

“At the start of the season, breeding of rat snakes, a non-venomous species, usually ceases, but because of a delay in the onset of monsoon this year, the breeding continued and these snakes are constantly been sighted by the people. Apart from this, many species like spectacled cobra breed during the monsoon,” he adds.

The snakes are rescued by volunteers working for the NGO. “These volunteers are rigorously trained for up to six months at the shelter home in Sainikpuri. Once they are ready, they are sent for rescues,” says Avinash who also trains these volunteers. “In a city like Hyderabad, Cobras are more common than any other species. In around 50 per cent of the rescues, we find spectacled cobras. So, these volunteers are sufficiently trained and well-equipped to go for rescues,” he adds.

All these snakes which are rescued are kept in the NGO’s shelter home in Sainikpuri until they get permission from the Forest Department. Based on the permission and the allocated area, the snakes are re-located to different areas by the NGO. Apart from rescue and relocation, the NGO also conducts awareness sessions with a motive of educating the public about snakes and eradicate myths and misconceptions about snakes.

These sessions are held at the Zoo Park every Sunday and also in many schools and colleges based on their request. The small amounts collected at these awareness programmes are later used for relocation expenses.

If there are any snakes sighted, don’t panic – help is at hand; you can contact the Society volunteers on +91-8374233366.

