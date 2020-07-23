Lenovo IdeaPad C340: Go for a secure, lag-free WFH experience

By | Published: 5:53 pm

New Delhi: As businesses and individual professionals in India aspire to own laptops that can do justice to the work from home scenario, PC market leader Lenovo has a plethora of options to choose from, and IdeaPad C340 has proved to be a powerhouse to keep business continuity going seamlessly.

At least 74 per cent of people in India say they will continue to work from home more than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the new Lenovo survey, adding that 82 per cent of the respondents had personal data protection their biggest concern.

Powered by a 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon Vega Graphics, the machine not only boosts productivity and creativity but also enhances your multimedia experience, especially with gaming and streaming, in a secure environment.

This multimode PC also has a physical webcam shutter for extra privacy, while the optional digital pen enables you to write, etch, or take notes directly onto the 14-inch display.

For someone who is a multi-tasker and is trying to make a work-life balance, the C340 (AMD) comes as a refreshing choice.

With up to 8 hours of battery life, the IdeaPad C340 (AMD) that starts from Rs 58,570 in India lets you work, play, and stay in the loop all day, from anywhere.

Running low on juice? The ‘RapidCharge’ technology will enable you to recharge a multimode PC up to 80 per cent in just one hour.

In today’s time when hacking attempts are increasing for employees at home, online privacy matters the most for both enterprises and individuals. The IdeaPad C340 has a convenient TrueBlock Privacy Shutter that enables you to physically close your PC’s webcam when not in use.

Weighing 1.65 kg, the machine runs Windows 10 OS, comes in two 4GB and 8GB memory options, houses storage up to 1TB and a long battery life.

On moderate use, we received up to 7 hours of battery on one single charge.

The C340 supports Cortana assistant, Dual-Array Microphone, Multi-finger Touchpad, and Slim Camera (720p).

Supporting Bluetooth 4.2, it offers two Type-A USB ports (one supports USB charging), one Type C USB port, HDMI 1.4b card reader, 3.5 mm Stereo Headphone and Microphone Combo Audio Jack.

If you are into a creative field, you can write, draw or sketch directly onto the IdeaPad C340 screen with the digital pen on the fly.

The IdeaPad C340 is designed to handle any situation, anywhere. Use it in laptop mode for everyday computing, Tent mode for sharing things, Stand mode for binge-watching or Tablet mode for more intuitive interaction.

Conclusion: People working from homes are looking for a laptop that lasts longer, provides lag-free experience and stays secure. Lenovo IdeaPad C340 (AMD) fits perfectly on all three counts — and on your pocket too.

Post-work, do not forget to play your favourite PC game or stream the latest Netflix TV show after a busy day.