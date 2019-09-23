Lenovo K10 Plus in India for Rs 10,999, available from Sept 30

By | Published: 3:31 pm

New Delhi: Refreshing its K series in the country, Lenovo India on Monday launched its K10 Plus for Rs 10,999.

The device would be available from September 30 on Flipkart in a configuration of 4GB+64GB in Black and Sprite colours.

With a 87 percent screen to body ratio, the smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ dot notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, which is clocked at 1.8 GHz speed.

The smartphone comes with an AI triple camera set up including a 13MP+5MP+8MP lens and a 16MP front camera enhanced for selfies.

“The Lenovo K10 Plus sports a 4,050 mAh battery that lasts all day long giving users a hindrance-free and seamless experience,” the company said in a statement.

It comes with a 10W charger that lets users charge the battery faster than before.