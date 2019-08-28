Lenovo launches two new gaming laptops in India

By | Published: 3:49 pm 3:56 pm

New Delhi: Chinese technology major Lenovo on Wednesday launched two new gaming laptops in its Lenovo Legion series in India.

Legion Y740, 15-inch, starts at Rs 1,29,990, while Legion Y540, 15-inch, is available at a starting price of Rs 69,990.

“This new gaming line-up is engineered to handle the toughest gaming tournaments while retaining a clean aesthetic that won’t feel out of place in any environment.

“With the world’s largest youth population, India is one of the fastest growing gaming markets in the world,” said Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India.

“Opportunities for expanding the gaming community and enabling vivid gameplay experiences across a variety of form factors have never been more exciting,” he added.

Both the new devices feature the latest 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX series GPUs as options. The gaming laptops pack a three cell 57Wh battery that can last up to six hours with a single charge, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, Lenovo also showcased the entire gaming range which includes T730, T530 desktops, M500 RGB gaming mouse, K500 RGB mechanical keyboard and H500, H300 stereo gaming headsets.