Lenovo ThinkSmart View brings smart displays to the office

Published: 4:48 pm

Beijing: Lenovo has announced a brand new product ‘ThinkSmart View’, a dedicated personal business communications device for conducting Microsoft Teams audio and video calls.

Instead of centring around Google’s home AI, the system is essentially powered by Microsoft Teams, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

The device is expected to be available starting this month, at $349 or $449 with an included pair of Bluetooth headphones for open offices.

The new smart display has an 8-inch touchscreen along with an integrated camera microphone, and speakers.

The display features a 5MP wide-angle camera – with privacy shutter – and a dual microphone array, plus a 1.75-inch 10 watt full-range speaker for audio.

It is powered by the Qualcomm APQ8053 system-on-chip (SoC).

It is Bluetooth-enabled for pairing with headsets. It has 2 GB of memory and 8GB eMMC storage and weighs 2.2 pounds.