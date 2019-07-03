Leonardo DiCaprio teams up with others for new alliance to battle climate change

By | Published: 3:27 pm

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio is taking his environmental activism a notch above as the actor has co-launched a new non-profit organisation aimed at tackling climate change. The Earth Alliance initiative was launched on Wednesday by the actor’s The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) in partnership with Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of the late tech magnate Steve Jobs, and billionaire investor Brian Sheth.

According to a press release, the Alliance convenes the communicating power of the LDF with the talent and capacities of Emerson Collective and Global Wildlife Conservation (GWC) – marking the next stage of LDF’s growth as its staff and operations fold under Earth Alliance to power its future. It will be led by a newly appointed, independent management team of internationally renowned scientists and conservationists who will work globally to protect ecosystems and wildlife, ensure climate justice, support renewable energy, and secure indigenous rights to the benefit of all life on earth.

“I am incredibly proud of the impact my foundation has had over the last 20 years by supporting nearly 200 projects from 132 different organisations across climate science, marine and land conservation, critical species preservation and indigenous rights,” DiCaprio said.

“Today marks the next step in the evolution of LDF as it fully merges under the new Earth Alliance management and grant-making framework. Laurene and Brian are incredible civic leaders who share my passion and understanding of the urgency and scale of the challenges we face. I am proud to partner with them to form this new larger, nimble platform that shares resources and expertise while identifying the best programs to drive real change around the planet,” he added.

The initiative will also be providing grants and educational opportunities, building capacity, engaging indigenous and local communities, and working with grassroots organisations and individuals in the places most affected by biodiversity loss and climate change. It will fund large-scale campaigns, documentary films, third-party independent environmental reporting, and public speaking opportunities that will inspire and mobilise individuals around the world who are concerned about the future of the planet. The Sheth Sangreal Foundation, founded by Sheth, will cover operational and administrative costs for the Alliance.