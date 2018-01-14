Leopard attacks teen in Nirmal

By | Published: 8:38 pm 8:39 pm

Nirmal: A teenager sustained injuries when a leopard attacked him at his agricultural field at Aktonimada village in Pembi mandal of Nirmal district. His condition is said to be out of danger.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Forest Officer K Damodar Reddy said the teenager, Athram Santosh, sustained wounds on his hands and legs when the carnivore mauled him when he was busy farming. Hearing his screams for help, villagers in the vicinity rushed to the spot and rescued him. He was admitted to a government hospital in Nirmal district headquarters.

Learning about the incident, the forest officials tried to capture the wild animal, but in vain. The leopard hid between gaps of a tree trunk for several hours, before escaping into nearby forest.

The forest officials urged residents of the village and neighbouring habitations not to harm the wild animal. They said they were tracking a movement of the leopard.