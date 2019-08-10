Leopard attacts man in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

By | Published: 1:01 am

Nagarkurnool: A man was injured when he was attacked by a wild animal in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Saturday. Though initially it was believed that he was attacked by a leopard, the Mannanur Forest Range Officer Murali Manohar said he inspected the area where the incident occurred, near Vatvarlapally village on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway in the reserve but could not find any signs on the ground of a leopard.

The injured man, who suffered a somewhat deep scratch on his head, was treated for his wound at the Mannanur Community Health Centre and was declared out of danger.

A group of ten people, travelling in an auto, had stopped close to a small tank in the forest near Vatvarlapally village and some of them had entered the wooded area to relieve themselves. It was during this period that the man raised an alarm and was found with a wound on his head.

The FRO said it was not clear what animal may have attacked the man. It could have been a wild dog too, he said.

The official said that the spot where the group of people had stopped and got down from their vehicle was not one of the designated areas on the road where the Forest Department had created rest stops for people. “The area is a regular wild animal crossing point and is it possible the people who entered the wooded areas, disturbed a wild animal resulting in the wound to the man,” the official said.

However, as a matter of precaution, a trap cage has been set up in the area by officials to catch the offending animal.

