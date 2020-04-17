Leopard carcass found in Siddipet district

By | Published: 1:02 am

Siddipet: A Leopard found dead on the outskirts of Kasluabad village of Mirudoddi Mandal in Siddipet district on Thursday late night.

The forest officials have felt that it might have died after consuming poison-laced meat or water. However, the officials were not sure and how exactly it had eaten it. Following information from locals, the forest and Police officials have reached the spot and shifted the body to Siddipet. They were expected to shift the body to Zoo Park, Hyderabad for autopsy. Divisional Forest Officer, Ch Sridhar Rao has informed that they could come to a conclusion after conducting a postmortem on a cause of the death.

