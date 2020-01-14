Leopard caught in the trap laid for wild pigs in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:00 pm

Nalgonda: A Leopard was caught in the trap laid by unidentified persons at an agricultural field at Amalapuram village of Marriguda mandal in the district.

The farmers on Sunday morning noticed that leopard was caught in the wire snare loop at the agricultural field of a farmer Dharma Naik and informed the police.

Forest department officials reached the place to initiate measures to rescue the Leopard.

People from surrounding villages gathered in large numbers to have a look at it.

The beat officer of Forest Department Naveen informed that the age of the leopard might be four years. The officials from Nehru Zoological Park at Hyderabad were on the way to Amalapuram to rescue the Leopard.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .