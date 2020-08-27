Leopard fear returns to Rajendranagar

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The fear of a leopard returned to keep residents of Rajendranagar and surroundings on tenterhooks after a calf was found killed and half eaten in the area on Tuesday night.

According to the police, a shepherd saw the half-eaten carcass on Wednesday morning and alerted the police. The calf was kept in a cattle shed on a private land behind the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI) near the Outer Ring Road. The Rajendranagar police, who rushed to the spot, also alerted the Forest Department, after which a team of Forest officials reached the spot in the morning and examined the area.

“We are setting camera traps in the surroundings since carnivores usually come back to eat the remnants of its prey. No one saw a leopard nor could we find any pugmarks. It could also be a hyena,” said Shyam Kumar, Forest Range Officer, Shamshabad.

It was in May that a leopard was found near the busy underpass on the Mailardevpally road in Rajendranagar. It had escaped into a farmhouse before finding its way to the GreyHounds firing range at the Agriculture University and since then, has been occasionally spotted near the Himayat Sagar, locals say.

Shivaiah, Forest Divisional Officer, Ranga Reddy, said their teams were trying to identify the animal that attacked the calf.

“On being alerted by the police and locals, our team visited the spot and examined it. If it is confirmed that a leopard is roaming in the area, a trap will be set and necessary steps will be taken,” he said.

The officials had previously confirmed with the help of CCTV visuals and camera trap images that a leopard, most probably the one that strayed onto the Mailardevpally road, was confining itself to the Gagan Pahad Reserve Forest area.

