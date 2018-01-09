Leopard hit by train rescued from Nizamabad’s Sirnapally Forest

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Nizamabad: A leopard which suffered serious injuries after being hit by the Narsapur-Nagarsol train was rescued by State Forest officials in Sirnapally forest area of Nizamabad district late night on Monday.

The incident occurred when the leopard, a female aged around four years, was trying to cross the railway track. It’s tail was cut off in the incident while the left forelimb too has injuries.

The train driver, who noticed the injured leopard, intimated Kamareddy Forest officials over phone and they passed on the information to the Nizamabad Divisional Forest Officer. Forest officials immediately formed three teams under the supervision of Indalwai Forest Range Officer (FRO) Subhash Chandra and went in search of the leopard in the Sirnapally and Indalwai forest areas but managed to locate the big cat only in the morning.

After tracing the leopard, the officials took assistance from the Rescue Team from Hyderabad, which then tranquilized the leopard, which is now on its way to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad for further treatment.