Leopard killed in road accident in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A leopard was killed in a road accident while crossing the Jankampet-Basar road at Jaggarao Farm of Yedapalli mandal in Nizamabad district on Monday evening.

A vehicle hit the six-year-old male leopard while it was crossing the road, injuring it seriously. Other passers-by noticed the injured leopard and informed the police and forest officials. Forest officials immediately rushed to the spot but the leopard had died by then.

Ravi Mohan Butt, Nizamabad Range Forest Officer, said an unidentified heavy vehicle hit the leopard, and in the impact, it was injured seriously. The carcass has been sent to Nizamabad forest range office for postmortem on Tuesday morning to arrive at the cause of death, he said.

This is the second incident of a leopard dying in an accident in a month. Recently, a leopard was injured when it was hit by Narsapoor-Nagarsol train at Indalwai forest range and died at the Nehru Zoological Park while undergoing treatment.