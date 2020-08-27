Leopard kills calf in Kamareddy

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Kamareddy: A leopard attacked a calf at Kalpol village in Kamareddy district on Wednesday night. On Wednesday night, the leopard attacked the calf, belonging to one Chiluka Bhoomaiah of Kalpol village in Lingampet mandal of Kamareddy district, at midnight. Bhoomaiah who lost the calf appealed to forest officials to provide him with financial aid.

