Leopard kills cattle in Kamareddy

Published: 12:36 am

Kamareddy: For the second time in a week, a leopard attacked and killed two cattle in Kamareddy district on Saturday.

On Saturday night, the leopard attacked two cows of Pitla Pochaiah, of Repallewada village in Yellareddy mandal. On Sunday morning, Pochaiah noticed the carcass of the animals. Villages who saw the leopard’s pugmarks informed forest officials.

Three days ago, a leopard attacked a cow of Kola Santhosh, from Thimmareddy tanda. Farmers scared to go to their fields have appealed to forest officials to catch the leopard.

