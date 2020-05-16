Leopard may have fled to Chilkur forest area: Officials

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The leopard seen at Katedan on Thursday might have beaten a retreat from the city and moved to the Chilkur forest area.

Forest officials and the police, who were waiting with baits and cage traps, apart from monitoring CCTV cameras at several locations in and around the farmhouse compound into which the leopard had ran into on Thursday morning, have arrived upon this surmise after a tracker dog of the Cyberabad Police led them to the retreat pug marks of the leopard in the forest area abutting the State Agricultural University towards the Chilkur forest area.

According to Forest officials, they had checked the camera traps installed at various spots in the farmhouse compound but so far, the leopard was not caught on any of the cameras. Five cages are also set up on the premises with dogs as baits. The officials said they had found the pug marks of the leopard in the farmhouse compound.

“Later a tracker dog of the Cyberabad police assisted Forest officials in the establishing the retreat route of the leopard. The pug marks were also found in the Agricultural University forest area,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad.

Quoting Forest officials, the DCP said the leopard could usually walk for around 20 kilometres a day and that it might have retreated into the forest area via Himayat Sagar, Moinabad and Chilkur area.

“Our teams along with the Forest officials however are still working closely and patrolling the areas of Moinabad and Rajendranagar,” he added.

The cages and the baits are still in place, in case the leopard has not gone far and might return, officials said, adding that two teams of Forest officials are keeping a watch on the Chilkur forest area and surroundings as well. It is believed the leopard might have strayed into the city from the Vikarabad forest area, since wild cat sightings are usual near villages in Vikarabad during summer. With the lockdown bringing down vehicular movement to a minimum, the leopard might have walked all the way to the city unnoticed.

Meanwhile, people living in the neighbourhoods of Katedan and Mailardevpally are still jittery and are hesitant to venture outdoors after Thursday’s sighting of the leopard, which was first seen resting near the median ahead of the Katedan road-under-bridge.

