Leopard resting on Hyderabad road triggers panic

Hyderabad: Stray dogs and stray cattle sleeping on the road is not a new sight in Hyderabad. But a leopard? The mysterious leopard that appeared out of nowhere and decided to take a quick nap near the median a little away from the Katedan Road-Under-Bridge early on Thursday first created panic among public and commuters and then, after disappearing into the sprawling compound of a farmhouse behind the Budvel railway station, was still giving Forest and Police officials tense moments late into the night.

The city’s latest brush with wildlife began early on Thursday after the leopard was spotted on the road, with motorists capturing videos and photographs and sharing it on social media. The leopard quickly gained fame, with not just police and Forest officials, but large crowds from the nearby residential areas and from afar too rushing to the spot to have glimpse of the big cat.

With the leopard now believed to be hiding in the thick bushes on the farmhouse premises, police have alerted residents in adjoining colonies.

“The most important thing for us is to ensure that the animal does not venture into human habitations and attack anyone. All the people in the neighbouring colonies have been asked to remain indoors,” said K Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP, Rajendranagar.

Onlookers who tried to have a peep into the happenings at the farmhouse from the Budvel railway station tracks were shooed away. While the police are operating drones to check the location of the leopard, the team of Forest officials led by Dr MA Hakeem, Deputy Director, Nehru Zoological Park, is camping at the spot and has set up camera traps as well, apart from cages with bait.

Officials say the animal might have come from somewhere in Shamshabad or the Rajendranagar agriculture college area abutting the Himayat Sagar.

“As there has been not much of vehicular movement on the roads, the animal might have slowly made its way into the city,” a Forest official said.

Panic prevailed in the Golconda area in the west of the city after locals spotted an Asian Palm Civet at the Masjid-e–Noor late on Wednesday night. A few persons who filmed the animal moving atop the houses and the mosque terrace posted the videos on social media, with many initially mistake it for black panther, and in turn, alerted the police about it.

Soon after the sighting of the animal, the rumour of a black panther prowling in the area spread like wild fire, triggering panic in the area throughout the night. The Golconda police alerted officials of the Forest Department, following which a team of Forest officials visited the area on Thursday morning. After much effort, they trapped the civet and shifted it to the Nehru Zoological Park.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest R Shobha said the rumours of a black panther being spotted in Golconda were not true. “A Civet cat was spotted in the area and a team caught it in the morning. It has been shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park where it is kept under observation,” she said. Forest officials said the animal could have strayed into the area from the nearby Naya Qila area and the military area, which has a lot of thick vegetation.

