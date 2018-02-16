Leopard rumour spreads panic on Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Rumours of a leopard injuring a cyclist between Kalcourt and Malkapur villages in Tandur on the city outskirts triggered panic among villagers on Thursday. The police later confirmed that the cyclist had suffered injuries after falling off his cycle and that there was no leopard involved in the incident.

Earlier, with social networking sites and WhatsApp groups sharing photographs of the leopard and the injured person identified as Shiv Kumar and the same going viral, officials from the police and forest departments swung into action. “We enquired with Kumar’s family members who later confirmed that he sustained injuries after accidentally falling from his bicycle while returning home from his workplace,” Tandur Deputy Superintendent of Police

Y Ramachandrudu said.

He said the injuries sustained by Kumar do not reflect the gravity of the attack by the leopard. “How can he escape with simple injuries when a leopard attacked him? We questioned Kumar and his family members and confirmed that he sustained injuries only after falling from bicycle,” he said. Officials from the forest department too visited the spot and confirmed that did not find any pug marks of a leopard, added Ramachandrudu.