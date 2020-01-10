Leopard scare on Telangana University campus

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Nizamabad: The sighting of a leopard on the Telangana University campus on Friday morning created a stir and forced the university authorities to postpone the PG examinations, as fear gripped the campus.

According to authorities, a PG student Swamy saw the leopard near MBA college in the morning, while some others saw it on Thursday night too. As the students were fearing to come out of their rooms, the authorities postponed the exams.

On being alerted University Registrar Prof Naseem appealed to the students and the staff to take all precautions. He contacted the Forest Range Officer at Indalwai to brief him about the sighting of a leopard. She also appealed to the police officials to conduct patrolling on the university campus. She pointed out that the university had holidays from January 11 and the rescheduled dates for the exam would be announced after the holidays.

