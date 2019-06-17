Leopard stalks Greyhounds at their training centre

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Greyhounds, the professional anti-extremist commando force of the Telangana government, have been somewhat a worried lot over the past month, it has been reliably learnt.

And the cause of their worry is the presence of a leopard, which was first reported to the Forest Department a few weeks ago, at their training centre near Narsingi.

According to sources in the Forest Department, a leopard was sighted in the training complex and after it received this information, the department installed a few trap cages to catch the leopard. About 40 camera traps have also been installed in the complex, which according to an official, has large areas that have been left wild and provide some smaller animals and birds that the leopard could be feeding on.

Though officials were reluctant to discuss details of this leopard or its presence in the Greyhounds complex, it is reliably learnt that it was moving around actively over the past 10 days or so. Sources revealed that there has been at least one incidence of the leopard going around a trap cage, ostensibly inspecting the bait animal in the cage but staying well away from it. Some of the big cat’s images were reportedly captured by camera traps installed near the cage but officials did not confirm the same.

The Greyhounds training complex, which also serves as a residential area for the force’s officials and staff and families, is just about two km from the Mrugavani National Park in Chilkur. The national park is home to a variety of deer and has been in the past, been home to stray leopards that entered the park and were captured and later released into the Amrabad tiger reserve in Nagarkurnool district.

Pregnant goat falls prey in Yacharam

Hyderabad: A leopard on the prowl in Yacharam mandal of Ranga Reddy district struck yet again, claiming its 28th animal victim, a pregnant goat, in the Thatiparthy reserve forest area on Sunday night.

According to Amangal Forest Divisional Officer M Janaki Ram, it appeared as though the wildcat consumed about eight kg to 10 kg of the goat’s meat. From the remains of the dead animal, it could be made out that it was pregnant and the leopard consumed the foetus too, Ram said.

The leopard was giving sleepless nights to residents of the villages in the mandal for the last six months. Compounding the worries for the Forest Department, which was trying to catch the big cat, were reports that there was yet another leopard roaming in the same area. This came to light on the morning of June 14 when two cattle kills were discovered — one at Nandi Wanaparthy village in Yacharam mandal and another at Sarlapur village in the

neighbouring Thalakondapally mandal.

These two kills, which occurred the previous night, were some 20 km apart. From the distance between the kills and the amount of meat of the dead animals consumed, Forest Department officials suspect the presence of two different leopards. “We are increasing patrolling in the areas that were previously visited by the leopards in the two mandals. We hope to resolve the situation soon,” Ram said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter