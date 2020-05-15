Lesser-known firms win ONGC’s 49 oil, gas fields

By | Published: 8:49 pm

New Delhi: Lesser-known firms such as Duganta Oil and Gas and Orissa Stevedores Ltd have won 49 small and marginal oil and gas fields that state-owned ONGC had bid out on government direction.

ONGC had at the close of bidding in January received bids for 50 out of the 64 small and marginal oil and gas fields it offered in a bidding round for raising production by involving private companies. Of these, the company has now awarded 49 of them.

“Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) placed Notice of Award (NoA) to seven successful bidders in 13 contract areas comprising of 49 marginal oil and gas fields,” the company said in a statement.

ONGC clubbed the 64 fields in Gujarat, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu into 17 onshore contract areas by clubbing some of them. These have a cumulative 300 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent natural gas reserves.

As many as 12 companies made 28 bids for 50 fields at the close of bidding on January 17. Sources said 28 bids were received for 14 clusters, covering 50 fields, but none for three clusters that cover 14 fields.

“Through a detailed process of evaluation as per the tender conditions, seven companies have now been awarded 13 onland contract areas spread across the states of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Assam,” ONGC said in the statement without giving details of the winners.

Sources said the winners include Duganta Oil and Gas Pvt Ltd which was sole bidder for fields in Assam and Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu, and Orissa Stevedores Ltd that was bidder for two clusters in Assam. “It is expected with the award of these contract areas, the production from these marginal fields would be enhanced,” the statement said.

Duganta Oil and Gas Pvt Ltd had made four bids, while Orissa Stevedores Ltd, Priserve Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Udayan Oil Solutions Pvt Ltd made three bids each. ONGC bid out the fields on government instructions.

The revenue will be shared on incremental production over and above the baseline production under Business-As-Usual (BAU) scenario. The contract period will be for 15 years with an option to extend by 5 years. ONGC invited bids under the production enhancement contract (PEC) from the interested companies, who can bring in technology for raising the output.