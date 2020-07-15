Lessons on safety go live from classrooms

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Students of various schools in the Cyberabad Police limits these days have a few new online visitors, who teach them how to be careful while spending time online and also during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The online visitors are none other than She Team officials from the Cyberabad Police, who are utilising the online classes to create awareness on a variety of issues concerning children, women and social issues as well, that too live from classrooms. The She Teams are conducting these ‘online awareness sessions’ through Zoom, borrowing time from the school during the regular online classes, to create awareness on She Teams, safety precautions for Covid-19, cybercrime, negative effects of social media, social evils, drug abuse, online frauds, eve-teasing, road accidents and human trafficking among others.

“We directly go to the schools and conduct these online sessions from the classroom, as these are the places where classes are taken to students. This is to give the children the feeling of a connection with the school and classroom,” said C Anasuya, DCP (Women Protection Cell) and She Teams, Cyberabad.

As soon as schools began online classes for students, the Cyberabad Police simultaneously started conducting online awareness sessions about 25 days ago. “Every day the teams visit schools, both government and private where the managements have introduced online classes for students, and take up awareness sessions,” the DCP said, adding that each session was around 45 minutes.

According to the officials, about 50 schools have been covered until now and they intend to reach out to all the schools located across the police commissionerate. They plan to conduct the sessions until the pandemic is over and schools reopen in the physical sense.

‘WeCop’ initiative on traffic rules

The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) in association with the Hyderabad City Police started ‘Wecop’ initiative for schoolchildren to educate them about traffic rules. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar launched the programme on Tuesday in presence of HCSC members.

“The objective of the programme is to create traffic awareness among children and encourage them to act as small cops (traffic police) at their homes and make their family members follow traffic rules. Also, the idea is to inculcate the habit of following traffic rules from childhood,” he said.

The traffic police will be introducing the programme for students between fourth standard and seventh standard. The children will be made aware about the importance of road safety and designated at ‘Wecop’. “When the children grow up they will follow traffic rules and care for fellow citizens,” the Commissioner said.

The programme was conceptualised by Young Indian and CII as ‘Chotacop’ and now HCSC was taking it ahead as ‘Wecop’ to impact the lives of a large number of children. The project would be extended across the city zone wise in near future.

HCSC is a unique initiative to promote awareness on personal safety and security, awareness on traffic rules and regulations, work towards women safety and empowerment, to reduce crime and work towards enhancing safety and security in the city.

