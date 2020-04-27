Lessons to be learnt from Coronavirus pandemic

By | Srinivasa Chary Enugurthi | Published: 12:07 am 10:14 pm

There are lessons to be learnt from the battle against Coronavirus pandemic. We are all hunkered down at home or hospital, or working on the frontline emergencies and engaged in contributing our part to face a common enemy together. When COVID-19 is finally behind us, while returning to normal life, we must hold on to the lessons learnt from the fight against climate change.

This protracted and all out battle that the world is engaged in has proved that everyone in the world is vulnerable to crisis, irrespective of creed, community, economy, region or religion.

The loss of habitat and biodiversity creates conditions for lethal new viruses and diseases like COVID-19 to spill into human communities if we continue to destroy lands, deplete resources and damage our agricultural systems.

Given this, it becomes clear that we can save lives by funding, accessing and understanding the best science available. And though the science on climate change has been clear for decades, we’ve failed in communicating the danger to the public.

We saw drastic reduction in air and water pollution during the short period of lockdown so far and if we continue to practice reduced use of fossil fuels, that definitely keeps atmosphere healthy.

Quick and drastic action can reduce coronavirus and free up health care resources, lowering death rates. Similarly, drastic action on climate change could reduce food and water shortages, natural disasters and sea-level rise, protecting countless individuals and communities.

Earth provides for everyman’s need, but not every man’s greed, said Mahatma Gandhi.The Earth is the only planet that has a suitable atmosphere for all living organisms. For more than five decades we are hearing about global warming which is creating a big threat to Earth’s natural environment and thus on all living organisms.

Global warming is an increase in the average temperature of the earth, owing to capture of the Sun heat and light by the greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, water vapour and methane. To meet the abnormal energy requirements of industries and modern living styles of people, large quantities of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gases are burnt, which release harmful greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Other reasons for global warming are deforestation, mining, industrialisation, an explosion of the population, agriculture and transportation, etc.

During the last century, the average temperature of the Earth is increased from 14°C to 15°C and is expected rise by 1.3 to 5.3°C by the year 2100.

Impact & effects of global warming

The impact of global warming would be on biodiversity and would disturb life pattern in ecosystems. According to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC ),1.5°C rise of the average temperature of the Earth might put 22 to 30% species in risk including 5% useful species for the people, (presently, we are witnessing the disappearance of about 200 species per day). A rise in 1 degree average temperature of the Earth may lead to 4 to 9% scarcity of drinking water and reduction of food production by 3 to 4% per hectare.

The other threat is, ice melting massively at the poles, leading to an increase in the sea level almost to 18 cm in the last century and it may rise to 100 cm by the year 2,100. The rise in sea level has severe effects on the atmosphere, which lead to more droughts and heatwaves, precipitations, natural disasters like floods, storms, and wildfire, frost-free seasons.

Also, it will cause population migration, particularly from small islands and seashore cities like Mumbai, Chennai etc., The estimated number of climate refugees by the year 2050 would be the order of 250 millions.

Prevention of global warming

Renewable Energy: The use of fossil fuels can be minimised by the adoption of renewable energy from alternative sources like solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, etc. As per the report of renowned ‘International renewable energy agency (IRENA)’, the world present renewable energy share is 24.7% against which India has 17.3% only.

Many countries (about 140) have planned for meeting 100% demand with renewable energy by the year 2050. The Indian Government is also taking many initiatives for the increase of renewable energy share to 40% by increasing installed capacity from 130GW to 450GW by the year 2030.

In this regard, Telangana government is putting much efforts and stood 4th in the country by installing 3620MW in a short period. More encouragement in the form of assurance for investment is needed from the government for establishing agencies to reach the target. More researches need to be carried out to increase the efficiency of solar panels from the present meagre 23% to a highest peak.

Energy efficiency: People must imbibe and inculcate good habits such as conservation of energy and water by using energy-efficient equipment and best practices. As per detailed study and estimation, if efficient methods are followed, there is a scope for 30% saving in energy consumption. Telangana government is much active on implementation of energy efficient projects, replaced all conventional street lights in almost all municipal corporations. The reduction in energy at the demand side avoids 1.5 times of generation of energy and huge expenditure on the erection of plants and infrastructure.

Transportation is another main sector which consumes different State and Central Sector governments should increase public transport and encourage electric mobility, hydrogen vehicles to curtail the use of petrol and diesel thus reduction of carbon emissions.

Building Construction: To reduce carbon emissions from buildings using ‘heating, ventilation and air-conditioning’, it is necessary to construct new buildings for low energy consumption. In this regard, Telangana is ahead by bringing a mandatory policy of energy conservation norms for new commercial buildings constructed 2000sq.m and above.

(Author is the Chairman of Energy Conservation Mission, IEITSC, Telangana and advisory Committee Member, Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .