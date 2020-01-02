Let beautiful motifs adorn the floors

By | Published: 9:58 pm

As part of the Museum Week celebration from January 8 to 14, the Salar Jung Museum is holding a ‘Rangoli competition’ for women, women with special abilities and underprivileged children for the following age-groups:

* 8 years to 12 years

* 13 years to 20 years

* 21 years and above

The competition will be on traditional Rangoli with dots, lines and landscapes on motifs, designs which will be judged separately. Participants are requested to bring their own material and be present in the museum and report at the Reception counter near the gate of the museum.The competition is from 11 am to 1 pm on January 10. Prizes will be distributed on completion of Rangoli and judgement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter