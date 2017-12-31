Let us build safer Telangana together, says DGP

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Year 2018 will be about technology driven policing and citizen-friendly initiatives, said Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy here on Saturday.

Releasing a document ‘Annual Plan – 2018’ that outlines the future plans of the department, the DGP in his annual press conference said that the vision of Telangana police is to “build a safer Telangana together”.

Effective law and order policy is a pre-requisite for development of any State and with an aim to transform Telangana into an ideal destination for investments, the department would strive to maintain law and order, he said.

With the assistance of all government departments and stakeholders, the department will implement technology and citizen-friendly initiatives on a mission mode.

“If we attract more investments, more employment opportunities will be created thereby improve the living standards of the people,” Reddy said.

The department would involve the 60,000 police force in this mission to achieve the goal with commitment. Explaining in detail about the plans for the year 2018, Reddy said the award winning HYDCOP mobile app would be enhanced and introduce it at the State-level as TSCOP within a week.

Apart from extending the community CCTV project to all urban centres, other initiatives would be designed for the safety and security of the people. A mini-command and control centre would be set up in each district police headquarters and Commissionerates.

These command centres will be linked to the integrated command control centre that is coming up in Banjara Hills. A social media lab would also be established in all districts based on feasibility study. Web-based applications such as dial 112/100 and e-petty case would be available on the mobile platform to ensure that the response time is measured and monitored.

Citizen feedback services for the entire State would be initiated to measure citizen satisfaction, improve service delivery and facilitate citizen engagement by proactively seeking feedback of their experience during interaction with police while availing various services.

All police stations will be ranked based on citizen satisfaction ratings on regular basis for continuous improvement, he said adding all the crime scenes and criminal locations across the police stations would be geo-mapped. This would help building domain awareness system for first responders.