‘Let CoA conduct HCA general meeting’

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Balaaji Cricket Club, affiliated to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has written a letter to COA chairman Vinod Rai appealing him to direct the HCA Committee of Administrators to take charge of the annual general meeting fearing former HCA officials might control the meeting.

According to the letter, the HCA invitation notice for annual general meeting to be held on Sunday for member clubs was signed by T Shesh Narayan, who was `disqualified from the association by the HCA Ombudsman last year.’ The club requested Rai to intervene in the matter and give suitable directions to the Committee of Administrators of the HCA to preside over the AGM meeting.

They also requested the CoA to defer the appointment of the standing committee. “As taking spot decisions on such crucial matters is very difficult without knowing the background, eligibility and credentials of various candidates proposed, it is suggested that this item be referred from the agenda till the COA circulates the list of eligible candidates,” the letter read.

