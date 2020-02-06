Let the Moon do the talking

By | Published: 6:24 pm

When the full moon illuminates the sky, it is a magnificent time to embrace the lunar energy and enhance your healing crystals with the patronage of healing spells and rituals. Kuhoo Gupta, founder of “The K junction” sheds some light on how to go about it.

Crystals are known to be the “wisdom keepers of the earth”, and the full moon governs the power of “divine energies” which is a source of amplification, subconscious power and illumination.

This divine energy possesses the power to enliven the crystals by charging them with its radiance. It is highly imperative to cleanse crystals in the light of the full moon because when it is at its peak, it imbibes your intentions and intuition in motion with crystals. You can use this divine energy to recharge, replenish, realign and then reconnect with your intention and cast out all negative energies.

Follow these easy tips

Design a sacred space

Choose a space in your home, as an altar or ritual space like your terrace or backyard. To cleanse energetically, you can either smudge the space using sage or original camphor or natural incense sticks. Place your crystals in your altar.

Gratitude rituals

Write down on a piece of paper all your fears, doubts, negative energy, bad habits, grudges, unwanted thoughts etc. You can also draw “zibu symbol” of “releasing fears” and “forgiveness” to enhance the desired result. Light a black candle and connect with the element of fire and start reading the list.

Harness the Moon energy

It is incredible to be in sync with the lunar energy. When nature gives you this energetic advantage, it would be wise to use it for up and healing.

Ideal Time to perform the ritual

The time of full moon is ideal. Anytime in 24-48 hours after full moon is a good time to perform the above rituals. Bring the energy closer with a closing prayer: Thank the moon for cleansing and charging your crystals and gently take them indoors.