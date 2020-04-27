Let the states decide

Published: 12:00 am 7:50 pm

The true federal spirit mandates that the states are allowed full freedom and flexibility to take decisions in the interests of the people of the region. Instead of blanket imposition of its decisions across the country, the Centre must leave the issue of management of lockdown and its aftermath entirely to the discretion of the states. Since both law and order and public health are included in the State List, the state governments should have complete freedom to take appropriate decisions in tune with local conditions. By invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), the Centre has appropriated to itself sweeping powers with regard to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines and instructions being framed by the Union Home Ministry are often at variance with the ground realities prevailing in different states. A string of federal issues have come under the spotlight with various states adopting divergent strategies on the management of lockdown and its easing. Some states went beyond the Union Government’s guidelines on relaxing the lockdown and opened up more sectors while others opted for a more stringent enforcement of lockdown. Telangana has taken the right call to extend the lockdown till May 7, keeping in view the emerging situation and the need to flatten the virus curve. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi governments too want extension of the lockdown. The states will be better equipped to assess the situation and take decisions on the lockdown exit strategy.

The states are justifiably piqued over the Centre invoking extraordinary powers under the Disaster Management Act of 2005 to undermine their authority in handling the pandemic. The Centre’s empowered teams are going to different states to monitor and audit how the states are managing the Covid crisis, and whether or not they are following the Union Government’s orders fully. They are asking questions, demanding information by lawful right, and admonishing state governments. In the case of West Bengal, whose Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is often at loggerheads with the NDA leadership, the central team is requisitioning its medical records and auditing all fatalities, to check if the state is fudging the figures. With all local businesses shut, the states have no revenues now and many will struggle to pay staff salaries. Even then, the relief for the poor now comes directly from the Centre. No doubt, the central government has a key role in the handling of the economic and financial aftermath, reviving the inter-state movement of people and goods and re-negotiating international economic treaties to make them relevant to the new situation. However, the immediate challenge of public health and medical care, as well as the continued supply of necessities, will remain the responsibility of state governments.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .