Let us get ourselves a strong voice at Centre: KTR

Karimnagar: The TRS party, is all set to play a key role in the formation of the next Union government at the Centre and people of the State to should elect TRS members in 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, TRS working president KT Rama Rao has said.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency at SSR College grounds here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said it was time for the rest of the country to reap the benefits of the Telangana model of development.

“Unless we make our voice heard strongly in the Parliament, we will never be able to get what is due us and to Telangana State. To do this, we need to send 16 TRS MPs to the Lok Sabha. With 16 seats in the parliament and another 65 to 70 of other like-minded parties as part of the Federal front being planned by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, we can get what is rightfully our share of funds and development,” Rama Rao said.

“On the one side is 71 years of rule by Congress and the BJP. On the other is the just about five years of KCR’s rule which has shown the way to the rest of the country how welfare and development programmes are implemented,” he said.

“There was a time when people used to say what Bengal does, the country will do later. Now it is time for what Telangana does the nation will follow. For this to happen, TRS must have a strong voice and be able to decide who forms the Government at the Centre. The country will benefit from KCR’s vision,” the TRS working president said.