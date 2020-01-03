Let us unite for Palle Pragathi: CS Somesh Kumar

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reiterated the government’s intention to transform the State into Green Telangana. The Chief Secretary participated in ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme at Gundlapotlapalli of Rajapur mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday and encouraged the villagers to actively participate in the second phase of the programme that will continue till January 12.”Every month Rs 339 crore is being released without any delay to make the villages clean and green,” he said. He gave a call to bring in development in villages through increasing green cover and also by keeping the villages clean with the help of unified efforts and unified planning. He wanted the villagers to help plant saplings in all the vacant places of the village and protect them as their own. He said each village had been given trolleys and a tractor for collection of garbage. He said the water tanker allocated for the village must be utilised to water the plants.”The quality of works will be scrutinised by flying squads. They will also review the plantation work and progress of construction of Vaikunta Dhamams,” he said. The flying squads will also identify villages that need assistance, he added. He called upon youth and women to take active part in the process of development.Stressing on the need to further improve Telangana’s overall position in literacy, he called for “each one teach one”.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is paying special attention in this aspect and every educated person in the State must make another person a literate,” he said. He directed every ward member to make a list of persons who need to be taught alphabets. He said that an action plan based on the details sent by the ward members will be prepared. He assured the villagers that he would return to the village only after everyone in the village learnt how to read and write.Later, the Chief Secretary visited the dump yard and the rain harvesting structure built by the villagers and advised the residents to segregate the waste into wet and dry before disposing them off. He suggested plantation of medicinal plants near the dump yards. He appreciated the villagers for making the village stagnant water free with the help of soaking pits . The chief secretary also visited Ranga Reddy Gudem village during his tour. Vikas Raj, Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj) said that Telangana government had introduced Palle Pragathi to make villages self-reliant and to make people partners in the development process.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .