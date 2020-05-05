Let’s complete RoBs, RuBs with coordination: KTR to SCR

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has appealed to the South Central Railway (SCR) to work in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments for early completion of Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) in the city.

The GHMC, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited and other departments are taking up road widening, link and slip road development works to ensure smooth flow of traffic. To expedite works in SCR limits, the Minister convened a meeting with SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya and other senior officials from GHMC and other departments, including HMWSSB, here on Monday.

Pointing out that many works pertaining to construction of ROBs and RUBs by the SCR were pending, the Minister sought the cooperation of the Railway in completing the pending works at the earliest. In addition to GHMC road works, a few basic works of HMWSSB are linked with SCR works. All these works should be completed early to avoid any inconvenience to motorists, the Minister told SCR officials during the meeting.

He assured all support from the State government to the SCR in completing these works and directed GHMC officials to draw plans and fix schedules to complete as many SCR related works as possible before the onset of monsoon.

“Considering the future plans in developing new link and slip roads and construction of RUBs, a coordinated survey should be conducted involving SCR officials,” Rao instructed GHMC officials.

To ensure better coordination between SCR and the State government in executing different works, the Minister said MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar would be entrusted with the task. An expert committee too would be constituted to suggest measures to avoid mishaps at railway crossings and the necessary steps to be taken up at such places, the Minister said.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and other senior officials from SCR, GHMC and HMWSSB were present.

