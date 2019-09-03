Let’s join hands to transform villages: KCR

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday called on people to take up in a mission mode the initiative to transform villages in the State into clean and green entities. “If people and public representatives join forces, then the transformation we all seek is possible,” the Chief Minister said at a preparatory meeting on the 30-day action plan for village development that is set for September 6 launch.

Chandrashekhar Rao cited the examples of how Mahatma Gandhi’s call on Gram Swaraj during the Freedom Movement took roots and the way in which SK Dey was instrumental in giving birth to Panchayat Raj institutions. “Bhandarkar taught people on how to practise agriculture on uneven lands in the Konkani region. Vanrai Society in Maharashtra voluntarily constructed Vaikunta Dhams in villages. Gangadevipally became an ideal village, thanks to Kusam Rajamouli. There are 26 committees in Gangadevipally. Ankapur village in Nizamabad district stands as an example for women empowerment as well as united efforts of people,” the Chief Minister said.

For the action plan’s implementation, the State government first fulfilled its responsibilities before fixing duties and responsibilities at the village level. “The government enacted a new Panchayat Raj Act. The new law does not allow any Minister to grant a stay on suspensions decided by a District Collector on Sarpanches for dereliction of duties and instructions are clear on duties and responsibilities of Sarpanches and officers. The government has decided to extend the reservation to ten years for those performing well” he said.

The Chief Minister said all vacancies in the Panchayat Raj Department have been filled on a war-footing. Gram Panchayats are to be given Rs 339 Crore per month from Central Finance Commission and state funds and any unspent funds can be carried over to the next year. Because the 36,000 safai karmacharis workers are working on meagre salaries, the government increased the salary to Rs 8,500 per month.

Chandrashekhar Rao also said gram panchayats have been provided the facility to buy tractors for watering plants and transportation of garbage.

On the action plan, the Chief Minister said Collectors should convene a meeting at the district level to prepare administration for the programme and appoint one Mandal level officer to monitor the programme in every village with the Collector overseeing the district wide progress, with Mandal Panchayat Officer and special officer at the mandal and village levels implementing it.

On the first day of the programme, grama sabhas should be convened where the Chief Minister’s message will be read out. The objectives and importance of the action plan will be explained in detail at the meeting along with seeking suggestions from the villages for preparing one-year and five-year perspective plans for the villages.

The Chief Minister suggested that these plans should reflect the needs of villages and resources available to them. Funds must be spent only on the basis of the plans passed by the Gram Sabhas.

The meeting at Telangana State Institute of Rural Development was attended among others by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other Ministers, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Chief Advisor to the Government Rajiv Sharma, TRS Parliamentary Party leader Dr K Keshav Rao, Vice-Chairman State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar, senior officers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, District Collectors, DPOs, DFOs, CEOs, and DLPOs.

Promises promotions to all eligible employees

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said the government will appoint special officers in important departments, assign them the rank of a deputy collector or a similar rank and one of these officials will be allocated to the Panchayat Raj Department. These officials will assist district collectors in effective implementation of the 30-day action plan for village development, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who said he considers himself as the chief public servant of the people, called on officials to work with a similar spirit to achieve good results, and also district collectors and officials from the Panchayat Raj Department to ensure successful implementation of the plan.

The Chief Minister also said the assurance given during the elections for increasing retirement age to 60 or 61 years will be implemented. He further said all departments should prepare promotion charts and employees should be provided with the information about the date when they will receive it. “The days of lobbying seeking promotions must end and the employees too should withdraw any cases they filed with respect to their promotions. The Government is ready to provide promotions to everyone who is eligible and if required, will create supernumery posts,” he said.

The Government will no longer tolerate anyone speaking with anger or abusing any official or government employee at Mandal and Zilla Parishad meetings. Action will be taken against anyone indulging in such behaviour, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also instructed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to take steps for issuing immediate instructions merging Vikarabad district in Charminar zone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .