‘Let’s lend our support to weavers and artisans’: Priyanka Chopra

By | Published: 5:17 pm

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday treated her fans to a picture of herself donning an Indian handloom saree to mark the National Handloom Day.

The ‘Baywatch’ actor, who is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in America, took to Twitter to share a picture of herself wearing a lemon-coloured handwoven saree.

She further went on to urge people to lend support to the local Indian weavers and artisans of the textile industry by using more Indian handloom products.

“Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let’s lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. #NationalHandloomDay #[email protected] @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery,” he wrote in the caption.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.