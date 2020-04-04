Let’s not single out Markaz meet: TPCC

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday called for understanding the plight of the suspected corona patients who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin. TPCC official spokesperson G Niranjan asked everyone to understand the insecurities that the community had faced in the recent CAA-NPR-NRC crisis before blaming a single religious congregation as the cause of spread of Covid-19 in the country.

In a statement here on Saturday, Niranjan said that the religious congregation at Markaz was no different from any other such religious meetings that occur frequently in other parts of the country. “Every religion has the freedom to organise their meetings as per their beliefs, no religious head will wish to spread diseases and none of the attendees would have wished that they receive the virus and spread it to their family members and loved ones,” he pointed out.

He urged everyone to see the Markaz meeting as an effort of a group of people praying the Almighty to save humans from the ongoing pandemic. “The people of that particular community are thinking that they have been singled out and hunted, hence the resistance,” he reasoned. He said that the authorities must approach them with compassion like they deal with AIDS patients.

He also said that the attendees of the Markaz meet in Nizamuddin to come forward and assist the local authorities to perform tests to see whether they are free from infection.

