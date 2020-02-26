Let’s sort out issues with civility: KTR on Delhi riots

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao called for sorting out differences of opinion in Indian society with civility befitting the world’s largest democracy.

Rama Rao, in a tweet in the wake of riots breaking out in New Delhi, said: “Violence in the national capital is a painful reminder to all of us Indians how hypersensitive and vulnerable we as a nation are! Image of India and lives at stake and the world is watching us. Let’s sort out the differences in opinions with civility befitting the world’s largest democracy.”

Violence in National capital is a painful reminder to all of us Indians how hypersensitive & vulnerable a nation we are! Image of India & lives at stake and the world is watching us. Let’s sort out the difference in opinions with civility befitting the worlds largest democracy🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 25, 2020

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .