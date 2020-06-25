Let’s strive for Haritha Telangana: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday said Telangana had emerged as a model for other States to follow in developing forests.

Indrakaran Reddy and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy inaugurated the Yadadri Natural Model Forest (Thangedu Vanam) at Lakkaram of Choutuppal mandal in the district. Thangedu Vanam, the urban lung space, was developed by the Forest Department in 50.08 hectares beside National Highway No. 65 near Lakkaram at a cost of Rs 3.45 crore.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up Haritha Haram to restore environmental health by increasing the green cover in the State on a large scale. “Crores of saplings planted under the programme would soon turn our State into Haritha Telangana,” he said, and asked people to voluntarily participate in the sixth phase of the programme and help in ensuring growth of saplings into trees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .