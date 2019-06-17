Let’s take a break this International Picnic Day

By | Sai Abhinaya Srinivas | Published: 5:46 pm

This international picnic day, take a break from your daily routine by easing back and relaxing on the grass with friends and family

Pack your picnic basket, grab your friends and family and find that perfect spot in the park because International Picnic Day is here and we’re about to make it as fun-filled as ever.

The list of things to do on this pleasurable holiday are endless with the only goal being to engage in entertaining activities, indulge in delicious food and limitless fun with your loved ones.

Celebrated annually on June 18, this made-up holiday first originated as a popular pastime in France after the Revolution where people had the opportunity to eat out in the open air over bountiful conversation.

Also working as a means of reducing tension, picnics act as weapons to release the stress and anxiety in our daily routine. This picnic day, don’t miss your chance to snatch your music player and go about your fun while listening to your favourite music while playing ball with the people around you.