Let’s talk about sex!

By | Published: 7:06 pm

On Sunday evening, the event titled “Sane Sex” curated by Hyderabad Drag Club had youngsters from different backgrounds sharing their good, bad and scary experiences with sex.The event held at Nirvana Kitchen, it started with a drag performance by Hyderabad’s drag queen S.A.S aka Patruni Sastry post which he talked about sex.

The conversation addressed a range of topics from safe sex, fetish, sexuality, awareness of chem sex and high fun, etc. there were questions around different kinds of sexuality followed by experiences.

Audiences also spoke up and shared their anecdotes, with one member sharing their experience with a polyamorous relationship and how it’s important to create awareness on these topics within the society and also clearing the myths that polyamorous happens in both heterosexual as well as homosexual relationships.

Another participant shared their thoughts on being a gay person and how sex takes place within a homosexual relationship. Another lady talked about asking for consent among partners when they are committed, married or just together.

The crowded also engaged in a brief discussion about BDSM and fetish and how people practising fetish play find it hard and difficult to find companions interested in sharing a consensual relationship.

The event ended with dance performances by belly dancer Sravan telu and drag performers Sunny and Karan from Mobbera Foundation.