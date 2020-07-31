Let’s talk sleeves & trendy styles

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 12:31 am 7:06 pm

With a burgeoning rise in fashion awareness, there has been a noticeable change in how people are starting to notice every detail that is important in making an outfit stand out. A major part of creating any beautiful top or dress is its sleeves. Sleeves might be something you might not pay heavy attention to, but, trust us when we say they are a big deal to adding an oomph factor to your look. We’ve put together a list of sleeve styles that are the current trend.

Trumpet sleeves

A ‘slightly flared towards the hem’ sleeve, trumpet sleeves are super comfortable and airy and most definitely charming. They hold a certain 90s’ vintage attraction that we can’t seem to get over. They’re amazing as tops and casual day dresses.

Cap sleeves

Short, trim sleeves that are most often seen on many outfits, cap sleeves stand out for their old school cuteness. Cap sleeves can be adorned plainly or can be accentuated with puffs, ruffles, lace, embroidery or tie ups. They will add a dose of chic to formal blouses or maxi dresses and ethnic kurtas.

Cuff sleeves

Semi-long, semi-short or full arm sleeves are a sure shot killer. Cuff sleeves are perfect for stiff, formal occasions and are mostly seen on shirts. If you’re looking to give it a feminine touch, add ruffles or tie arounds that can tighten or loosen the sleeve, giving it a dainty look. Go for sheer florals with puffed upper portions if you’re wearing a kurta, sari blouse or dress if you’re looking for an elegant vibe.

Tie-up shoulder strap sleeves

A modern trend, that is seen a lot, nowadays, had to be the tie-u, shoulder, sleeveless type of sleeve. They’re goofily charismatic and add an effortless glam quotient to any silhouette. We love them on crop tops, floral maxis and as casual tops that can be paired with jeans.

Bishop sleeves

If your style borders on experimental yet classic, the bishop sleeve is a must have. They’re versatile, such that they’re perfect as casual tops for a midday movie or on a maxi dress you plan on wearing with your girls to a cocktail party.

