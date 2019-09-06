Let’s transform villages before Bathukamma: Sircilla Collector

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar called upon the people to change the face of 255 villages by Bathukamma festival as part of 30-day action plan which was launched on Friday.

The Collector launched the programme in Ragatlapalli of Yellareddypet mandal and participated in gram sabha. Later, he participated in events in Avunur of Mustabad mandal and Chandurthi of Vemulawada mandal.

Participating in gram sabhas, the Collector sought ideas from people to enhance green cover and cleanliness in villages.

In order to develop rural habitations as model villages, Telangana government has taken up 30-day auction plan, he said and emphasised the need to take steps to involve everybody in the programme.

He advised the people to plant saplings either side of internal roads to enhance green cover. Besides other electric works, currents wires would be tightened as part of power day.

He also advised to remove weeds, clean drainages, form soil roads, identify government lands for the construction of graveyards.

