Lewis Hamilton takes Tuscan Grand Prix pole

Mugello: Lewis Hamilton claimed a record-increasing 95th pole position on Saturday when he outpaced Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to seize the prime grid position in qualifying for Sunday’s inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix.

It was the series leader and six-time champion’s seventh pole in eight races this year as Mercedes continued their dominant run to nine poles out of nine this season with an eighth consecutive front row lockout.

“It’s been a really tough weekend, if I’m honest,” said Hamilton. “Firstly, this track is phenomenal — it’s a really challenging circuit and you saw Valtteri was quicker than me all day yesterday and even this morning. But I’ve been working hard in the background to improve on my lines and set up and the engineers and mechanics did a great job, so finally I got the lap that I needed.”

Bottas had been fastest in all three practice sessions, but he was unable to maintain his superiority over Hamilton in the decisive hour albeit that his second run was affected by yellow flags after Esteban Ocon spun in his Renault.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third ahead of his team-mate Alex Albon with Charles Leclerc claiming fifth for Ferrari, as they celebrate their 1000th Grand Prix at their own circuit. Sergio Perez, who faces a one-place grid penalty for his brush with Kimi Raikkonen on Friday, qualified sixth ahead of his Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll, Daniel Ricciardo of Renault, Carlos Sainz of McLaren and Ocon.